Karnataka reported 9860 new Covid cases

Bengaluru: As many as 9860 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday (01/09/2020, 00:00 to 23:59) taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 361341.

The active cases in the state now stand at 94459 while 260913 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 3420 cases raising the tally to 135512. Of this, 39911 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 667, followed by Belagavi (470).

Total of 5950 deaths and 19 non-covid deaths have been reported in the state. Of the 113 deaths recorded on Wednesday, 32 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 2037.