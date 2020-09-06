Karnataka reported 9319 new coronavirus cases

Bengaluru: Coronavirus continues to spread in the state, with 9319 positives confirmed on Sunday. With this, the number of infected people in the state has increased to 398551.

In the state, 95 people are victims of pestilence. With this, the number of deaths due to infection in the state has increased to 6393.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 95 people have died in the state in the last 24 hours, including 38 in Bengaluru.

On Sunday 9575 people have been discharged from the hospital and the number of those who have been cured has risen to 292873. A total of 99266 people are receiving treatment at prescribed Covid hospitals. Of these, 775 infected people are receiving treatment in the ICU, according to the Department of Health.