Karnataka reported 9280 new coronavirus cases

Bengaluru: Coronavirus continues to spread in the state, with 9280 positives confirmed on Friday. With this, the number of infected people in the state has increased to 379486.

In the state, 116 people are victims of pestilence today. With this, the number of deaths due to infection in the state has increased to 6170.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 116 people have died in the state in the last 24 hours, including 25 in Bengaluru.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 9280 cases of positive cases have been reported in the state.

Today 6161 people have been discharged from the hospital and the number of those who have been cured has risen to 274196. A total of 99101 people are receiving treatment at prescribed Covid hospitals. Of these, 785 infected people are receiving treatment in the ICU, according to the Department of Health.