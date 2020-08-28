Karnataka reported 8960 new Covid cases

Bengaluru: As many as 8960 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Friday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 318752.

The active cases in the state now stand at 86347 while 227018 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 2721 cases raising the tally to 121449. Of this, 36521 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 726, followed by Ballari (484).

Total of 5368 deaths and 19 non-covid deaths have been reported in the state. Of the 136 deaths recorded on Friday, 41 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1886.