Karnataka reported 8865 new Covid cases

Bengaluru: As many as 8865 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday (02/09/2020, 00:00 to 23:59) taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 370206. The active cases in the state now stand at 96098 while 268035 people have been discharged. The capital city reported 3189 cases raising the tally to 138701. Of this, 40440 are active. Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 475, followed by Belagavi (454). Total of 6054 deaths and 19 non-covid deaths have been reported in the state. Of the 104 deaths recorded on Thursday, 29 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 2066.