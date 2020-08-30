Karnataka reported 8852 new Covid cases

Bengaluru: As many as 8852 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 335928.

The active cases in the state now stand at 88091 while 242229 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 2821 cases raising the tally to 127263. Of this, 37703 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 734, followed by Ballari (428).

Total of 5589 deaths and 19 non-covid deaths have been reported in the state. Of the 106 deaths recorded on Sunday, 27 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1938.