Karnataka reported 6495 new Covid cases

Bengaluru: As many as 6495 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday (30/08/2020, 00:00 to 23:59) taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 342423.

The active cases in the state now stand at 87235 while 249467 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 1862 cases raising the tally to 127336. Of this, 37116 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 405, followed by Ballari (365).

Total of 5702 deaths and 19 non-covid deaths have been reported in the state. Of the 113 deaths recorded on Sunday, 27 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1965.