Karnataka registers 9894 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.5 lakh

Bengaluru

Karnataka registered 9894 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 4.5 lakh, even as 8402 more patients recovered, an official said on Sunday.

Total 459445 cases recorded in Karnataka, it is the fourth worst hit state in India with 99203 active cases. As many as 807 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 3479 more infections, increasing its tally to 170662, of which 41093 are active.

It recorded 45 deaths, highest in the state. Mysuru added 15 deaths each to the total.

Meanwhile, 104 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 7265.

However, on a positive note, 8402 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 352958 in Karnataka.

Till date, 3800976 tests have been administered in Karnataka. Of which, 67955 samples among those were tested on Sunday.