Karnataka registers 9725 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.8 lakh

Bengaluru

Karnataka registered 9725 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 4.8 lakh, even as 8865 more patients recovered, an official said on Wednesday.

Total 484990 cases recorded in Karnataka, it is the fourth worst hit state in India with 101626 active cases. As many as 818 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 3571 more infections, increasing its tally to 180283, of which 39472 are active.

It recorded 27 deaths, highest in the state. Mysuru added 17 deaths each to the total.

Meanwhile, 70 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 7536.

However, on a positive note, 6583 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 375809 in Karnataka.

Till date, 3986283 tests have been administered in Karnataka. Of which, 70981 samples among those were tested on Wednesday.