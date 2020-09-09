Karnataka registers 9540 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.2 lakh

Bengaluru

Karnataka registered 9540 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 4.2 lakh, even as 6860 more patients recovered, an official said on Wednesday.

Total 421730 cases recorded in Karnataka, it is the fourth worst hit state in India with 99470 active cases. As many as 776 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 3419 more infections, increasing its tally to 157044, of which 42200 are active.

It recorded 41 deaths, highest in the state. Mysuru added 13 deaths each to the total.

Meanwhile, 128 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 6808.

However, on a positive note, 6860 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 315433 in Karnataka.

Till date, 3531441 tests have been administered in Karnataka. Of which, 70322 samples among those were tested on Wednesday.