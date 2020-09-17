Karnataka registers 9366 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.9 lakh

Bengaluru

Karnataka registered 9366 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 4.9 lakh, even as 7268 more patients recovered, an official said on Thursday.

Total 494356 cases recorded in Karnataka, it is the fourth worst hit state in India with 103631 active cases. As many as 805 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 3799 more infections, increasing its tally to 184082, of which 41053 are active.

It recorded 34 deaths, highest in the state. Mysuru added 17 deaths each to the total.

Meanwhile, 93 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 7629.

However, on a positive note, 7268 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 383077 in Karnataka.

Till date, 4058313 tests have been administered in Karnataka. Of which, 72030 samples among those were tested on Thursday.