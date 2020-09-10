Karnataka registers 9217 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.3 lakh

Bengaluru

Karnataka registered 9217 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 4.3 lakh, even as 6860 more patients recovered, an official said on Thursday.

Total 430947 cases recorded in Karnataka, it is the fourth worst hit state in India with 101537 active cases. As many as 768 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 3161 more infections, increasing its tally to 160205, of which 43656 are active.

It recorded 33 deaths, highest in the state. Mysuru added 13 deaths each to the total.

Meanwhile, 129 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 6937.

However, on a positive note, 7021 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 322454 in Karnataka.

Till date, 3586150 tests have been administered in Karnataka. Of which, 54709 samples among those were tested on Thursday.