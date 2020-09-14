stateSTATESTOP NEWS

Karnataka registers 8244 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.6 lakh

IBC Office September 14, 2020
Bengaluru

Karnataka registered 8244 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 4.6 lakh, even as 8865 more patients recovered, an official said on Monday.

Total 467689 cases recorded in Karnataka, it is the fourth worst hit state in India with 98463 active cases. As many as 800 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 2966 more infections, increasing its tally to 173628, of which 40527 are active.

It recorded 37 deaths, highest in the state. Mysuru added 12 deaths each to the total.

Meanwhile, 119 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 7384.
However, on a positive note, 8865 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 361823 in Karnataka.

Till date, 3846937 tests have been administered in Karnataka. Of which, 45961 samples among those were tested on Monday.

