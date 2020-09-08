Karnataka registers 7866 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.1 lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 7866 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 4.1 lakh, even as 7803 more patients recovered, an official said on Tuesday.

Total 412190 cases recorded in Karnataka, it is the fourth worst hit state in India with 96918 active cases. As many as 784 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 3102 more infections, increasing its tally to 153625, of which 40386 are active.

It recorded 55 deaths, highest in the state. Mysuru added 11 deaths each to the total.

Meanwhile, 146 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 6680.

However, on a positive note, 7803 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 308573 in Karnataka.

Till date, 3461119 tests have been administered in Karnataka. Of which, 67443 samples among those were tested on Tuesday.