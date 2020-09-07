Karnataka registers 5773 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4 lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 5773 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 4 lakh, even as 8015 more patients recovered, an official said on Monday.

“Today 5773 new positive cases have been reported and 8015 patients cured and discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Total 404324 cases recorded in Karnataka, it is the fourth worst hit state in India with 97001 active cases. As many as 794 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 2942 more infections, increasing its tally to 150523, of which 39669 are active.

It recorded 48 deaths, highest in the state. Kopala and Dharwad added 10 deaths each to the total.

Meanwhile, 141 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 6534.

However, on a positive note, 8015 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 300770 in Karnataka.

Till date, 3393676 tests have been administered in Karnataka. Of which, 45421 samples among those were tested on Monday.