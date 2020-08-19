Karnataka records 8642 new COVID-19

Bengaluru: As many as 8642 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 249590.

The active cases in the state now stand at 81097 while 164150 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 2804 cases raising the tally to 96910. Of this, 33280 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga accounted for 915, followed by Mysuru (562).

Of the 126 deaths recorded on Wednesday, 56 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1588.