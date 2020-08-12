Karnataka records 7883 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru: As many as 7883 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 196494.

The active cases in the state now stand at 80343 while 112633 people have been discharged.

The state capital Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus, recording the highest number of cases everyday. During the day, the city reported 2802 cases raising the tally to 77038. Of this, 33070 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Ballari accounted for 635, followed by Mysuru (544).

Belagavi witnessed 314 cases followed by Dharawada (269), Udupi (263), Hassana (258), Davanagere (239), Dakshina Kannada (229), Koppala (202), Raichuru (191), Bengaluru Rural (182), Bagalakote (170), Gadaga (148), Kalaburagi (144), Haveri (132), Vijayapura (121), Mandya (121), Tumakuru (121), Chikkamagaluru (112), Yadagiri (107), Bidar (91), Uttar Kannada (84), Chikkaballapura (81), Shivamogga (69), Chamarajanagara (68), Ramanagara (63), Chitradurga (61), Kolara (33) and Kodagu (29).

Of the 113 deaths recorded on Wednesday, 23 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1316, followed by Mysuru (11).

Among discharges also Bengaluru urban tops the list with 45034 discharges, followed by Ballari 6231 and Kalaburagi 5326.