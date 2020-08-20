Karnataka records 7385 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru

As many as 7385 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 256975.

The active cases in the state now stand at 82149 while 170381 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 2912 cases raising the tally to 99822. Of this, 34186 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Ballari accounted for 482, followed by Belagavi (358).

Of the 102 deaths recorded on Thursday, 25 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1613.