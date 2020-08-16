Karnataka records 7040 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 2.2 lakh

Bengaluru: As many as 7040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 226966.

The active cases in the state now stand at 81512 while 141491 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 2131 cases raising the tally to 89811. Of this, 34584 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 620, followed by Belagavi (478).

Ballari witnessed 381 cases followed by Kalaburagi (285), Dharawada (268), Udupi (237), Yadagiri (236), Dakshina Kannada (229), Davanagere (218), Koppala (211), Raichuru (183), Tumakuru (169), Vijayapura (158), Bagalakote (156), Hassana (145), Bidar (119), Chikkaballapura (98), Mandya (91), Kolara (90), Bengaluru Rural (87), Gadaga (79), Haveri (76), Chitradurga (71), Chikkamagaluru (69), Uttar Kannada (61), Chamarajanagara (36), Ramanagara (32), Kodagu (25), and Shivamogga (1).

Of the 124 deaths recorded on Sunday, 49 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1444, followed by Mysuru (10).