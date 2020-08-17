Karnataka records 6317 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru: As many as 6317 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 233283.

The active cases in the state now stand at 80643 while 148562 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 2053 cases raising the tally to 91864. Of this, 34408 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 597, followed by Shivamogga (397).

Of the 115 deaths recorded on Monday, 39 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1483.