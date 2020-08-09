CITIESstateSTATESTOP NEWS

Karnataka records 5985 new COVID-19 cases

IBC Office August 9, 2020
As many as 5985 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 178087. The active cases in the state now stand at 80973 while 93908 people have been discharged.
The state capital Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus, recording the highest number of cases everyday. During the day, the city reported 1948 cases raising the tally to 74185. Of this, 33815 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 455, followed by Ballari (380). Udupi witnessed 282 cases followed by Belagavi (235), Raichuru (202), Dharawada (196), Kalaburagi (194), Hassana (168), Davanagere (158), Bagalakote (149), Shivamogga (149), Dakshina Kannada (132), Vijayapura (129), Gadaga (114), Chikkamagaluru (113), Koppala (106), Chitradurga (98), Bengaluru Rural (95), Yadagiri (91), Kolara (87), Haveri (80), Tumakuru (78), Bidar (70), Mandya (63), Uttara Kannada (59), Chikkaballapura (47), Chamarajanagara (47), Ramanagara (38) and Kodagu (22).

Of the 107 deaths recorded on Sunday, 22 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1240, followed by Mysuru (12).

Among discharges also Bengaluru urban tops the list with 39129 discharges, followed by Ballari 5254 and Kalaburagi 4729.

