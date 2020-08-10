Karnataka records 4267 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru: As many as 4267 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 182354.

The active cases in the state now stand at 79908 while 99126 people have been discharged.

The state capital Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus, recording the highest number of cases everyday. During the day, the city reported 1243 cases raising the tally to 75428. Of this, 32985 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 374, followed by Ballari (253).

Davanagere witnessed 225 cases followed by Kalaburagi (196), Raichuru (165), Dharawada (157), Bagalakote (147), Dakshina Kannada (146), Vijayapura (139), Hassana (126), Koppala (110), Kolara (100), Tumakuru (98), Udupi (90), Ramanagara (84), Chamarajanagara (70), Yadagiri (68), Mandya (66), Belagavi (54), Bengaluru Rural (53), Haveri (50), Chikkamagaluru (45), Gadaga (45), Chitradurga (39), Kodagu (29), Bidar (28) and Chikkaballapura (26).

Of the 114 deaths recorded on Monday, 36 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1276, followed by Davangere (11).

Among discharges also Bengaluru urban tops the list with 41166 discharges, followed by Ballari 5447 and Kalaburagi 4837.