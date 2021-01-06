Karnataka promulgates anti-cow slaughter ordinance

Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday gave assent to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 that was passed in the state assembly on December 9, 2020.

The state government in its order said that the ordinance is aimed to provide comprehensive legislation for the prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle in the State.

The anti-cow slaughter bill was passed in the Karnataka Assembly last month amid uproar and walkout by the opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S).

Under this law, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years, the order said.

Explaining the provisions of the bill, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy had said: “The slaughter of cows and calves are not allowed while the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years is allowed. Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows has been made punishable. If a cow has contracted a disease, which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled or slaughtered.”

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have alleged that the bill, which is now a law, was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.