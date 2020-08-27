Karnataka law varsity exams postponed amid Covid scare

Bengaluru: Bowing to the vociferous demand from anxious students, the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has postponed its final semester exams from September 21 owing to the grim Covid situation in the state, an official said on Thursday.

“The semester exams for law courses have been postponed from September 21 and intermediate exams from October 5 as sought by the students in view of the pandemic still persisting across the state, a KSLU official from Hubli in the state’s northwest region told.

The decision to postpone the exams was taken after consultations with State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswsamy here on Wednesday.

“Final year exams, however, will be conducted online in October, as directed by the Bar Council of India,” said the official.

The university will commence regular classes online from September 1 to make up for the time lost as colleges remained shut since April under the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions.

The semester and intermediate exams will be held only after classes resume regularly for 45 days to two months.

“Though the students will be temporarily promoted to the next semester based on their performance in the internal exams held till March, but they have to take the exams when they are held in the near future,” asserted the official.

The state higher education department had earlier decided to promote the under-graduate and post-graduate students to the next semester, as classes could not be resumed due to the extended lockdown and Covid crisis.

Hundreds of students of the law colleges across the state expressed relief over the university postponing the exams, as many of them from outside the state and rural areas had been staying back at home as educational institutes continued to remain shut in this academic year.