Karnataka is well prepared for Covid -19 vaccine delivery: Minister Dr. K Sudhakar

Bengaluru

The State of Karnataka has initiated necessary action for COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration as per the Government of India’s advice. The State Task Force has also met and preparations are being made for the vaccine storage and delivery said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.Sudhakar.

Speaking on the measures initiated for management of vaccine, Dr Sudhakar said that government has identified 29,451 session sites (vaccination sites) and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the Universal Immunization Programme. Health Care Workers data has already been compiled for all the government facilities. 80% of the private health facilities have also shared their data. Compilation of data for the remaining 20% private facilities is likely to be completed in a week’s time. He said.

No dearth of Cold storage facility in the state

Explaining the storage facilities in the state the Minister said that Karnataka State has around 2855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines. With a view to have a better supply chain network and distribution of vaccines in a timely manner, 3 new regional vaccine stores – Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Bellary have been proposed. These newly proposed Regional Vaccine Stores will also require additional Walk-in-Coolers and Walk-in-Freezers to be supplied, Dr.Sudhakar added.

The Minister also said that assessment of the Vaccine Stores has been completed. The State has 10 Walk-in-Coolers and 4 Walk-in-Freezers. The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India are going to supply 3 Walk-in-Coolers and 2 Walk-in-Freezers for which necessary civil works are being initiated. In order to have an exact assessment of the cold storage capacity required for COVID-19 vaccine programme, number of doses in each vial, the volume of a vial etc., need to be assessed. We have already requested the Department of Health and Family Welfare to share this information, said Dr.Sudhakar

On dry storage facility Dr Sudhakar said that state need to have the dry storage space assessment for the vaccine programme. Government of India has already allocated certain Deep Freezers and Ice Lined Refrigerators as per the Universal Immunization Programme norms. We have also informed the GOI for our additional requirements. He said.

Regarding usage of animal husbandry department’s facilities, the minister said that in order to have adequate capacity the cold storage facilities under Animal Husbandry Department are also being compiled. Further, the spare cold storage facilities available with private hospitals especially the chain hospital is also being assessed.