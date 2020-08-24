Karnataka is the first state to have model digital library: Suresh Kumar

Karnataka is the first state in the country to have a model digital library system in the country, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Krishna. Suresh Kumar said.

Dr MECACH Project of the city Jakarta Addressing a function at the branch of the Shivarama Karnataka in the 2nd phase, he said that after taking over as Minister, steps have been taken to set up digital libraries statewide in keeping with today’s requirements.

In the last six months, 272 digital libraries have been launched across the state, making it an unprecedented effort in the entire country. In the wake of the social situation created by Kovid, the Karnataka State Public Library Department has launched the Digital Library Mobile App as the first initiative in the country and today more than four lakh people are using it. More than one lakh books are available in this Op. He said 15 lakh people have benefited from it.

There are 6841 libraries across the country that promote the culture of the book, making it the country’s premier library system. Suresh Kumar said that steps will be taken to provide essential services to the library for the benefit of all classes of people.

The local welfare association gave away Rs. 1 crore. The building will be constructed at a cost. The building is 3 storeyed with various sections for women and senior citizens. “There is a special section and a separate section for the candidates who take competitive exams,” said Suresh Kumar. Will build this building as soon as possible and dedicate it for public use. The library is in front of the library as the locals demand. “Steps will be taken to install the statue after Shivarama,” Suresh Kumar said.

Metropolitan Policy Party leader K.A. Munindra Kumar, a veteran and famous artist of the country, BKS. Verma and several others participated.