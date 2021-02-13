Karnataka Govt transfers 42 officers on single day, list below

Karnataka Government has transferred 42 officers on Saturday and this decision has set a record in Karnataka. Here is the full list of the officers who have been transferred.

Sri. G N Shivamurthy, IAS (KN: 2010), Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban District, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Cane Development and Director for Sugar, Bengaluru relieving Shri. Akram Pasha IAS of the concurrent charge.

Sri Manjunatha Prasad, IAS (KN: 2010), Special Commissioner (Administration), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban District, Bengaluru vice Sri G N Shivamurthy. IAS transferred.

Sri. Tushar Giri Nath, IAS (KN:1993), Principal Secretary to Government, Co operation Department is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department vice Dr. Ravishankar: IAS transferred

Smt. V Rashmi Mahesh, IAS (KN:1996), Principal Secretary to Government, Kannada and Culture Department is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Principal Secretary to Government, Backward Classes Welfare Department in the existing vacancy.

Dr. J Ravishankar, IAS (KN:2001), Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, Kannada and Culture Department vice Smt. V Rashmi Mahesh, 1AS transferred.

Dr. K V Thrilok Chandra, IAS (KN:2007), Commissioner, Employment and Training, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare and Ayush Services, Bengaluru in the downgraded post vice Sri. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS transferred.

Dr. M V Venkatesh, IAS (KN: 2009), Deputy Commissioner, Mandya District. Mandya is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Watershed Development in the downgraded post vice Dr. B C Sateesha, IAS transferred.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham, IAS (KN:2009), Deputy Commissioner, Chikkamagaluru District, Chikkamagaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), Bengaluru relieving Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran IAS of the concurrent charge.

Smt. M Kanaga Valli, IAS (KN:2010), waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Bengaluru relieving Shri. Dayananda K A IAS of the concurrent charge.

Dr. V Ram Prasath Manohar, IAS (KN:2010), Managing Director, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, Bengaluru in the downgraded post relieving Shri. Srikar MS. IAS of the concurrent charge.

Sri. R Venkatesh Kumar, IAS (KN: 2010), Deputy Commissioner. Raichuru District, Raichur is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Joint Secretary to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, Kalaburagi in the existing vacancy.

Sri Manjunath. IAS (KN: 2010), Special Commissioner (Administration), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban District, Bengaluru vice Sri G N Shivamurthy. IAS transferred.

Dr. B R Mamatha, IAS (KN:2010), Additional Mission Director, Sakala Mission, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Public Lands Corporation, Bengaluru in the existing vacancy.

Smt. Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, IAS (KN:2011), waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Joint Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), Bengaluru in the existing vacancy.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar K, IAS (KN: 2012), Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru District, Tumakuru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Director of Tourism, Bengaluru vice Sri. K N Ramesh, IAS transferred.

Dr. Selvamani R, IAS (KN:2013), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada District, Mangaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner. Kolar District, Kolar vice Smt. C Sathyabhama. IAS transferred.

Smt. Aswathi S, LAS (KN:2013), waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Mandya District, Mandya vice Dr. M V Venkatesh, IAS transferred.

Sri. Mullai Muhilan M P, IAS (KN: 2013), Deputy Secretary to Government. DPAR, (Services) is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada District, Karwar, vice Dr. K Harish Kumar, IAS transferred.

Sri. Venkat Raja, IAS (KN: 2013), Additional Commissioner, Head Quarters & Inspections, Excise Department, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Raichuru District, Raichuru vice Sri. R Venkatesh Kumar. IAS transferred.

Sri. Gurudatta Hegde, IAS (KN: 2014), Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation vice Sri. Ramachandra, IFS transferred,

Sri. Lakshmikanth Reddy G, IAS (KN: 2015), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Vijayapura District is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Bengaluru relieving Dr. Prasad N v, IAS of the concurrent charge,

Dr. Anandh K, IAS (KN: 2016), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Gadag District is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Secretary to Government, DPAR, (Services) vice Sri. Mullai Muhilan M P. IAS transferred.

Sri. Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS (KN:2016), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Bidar District is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Joint Director (Training), Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru relieving Dr. BR Mamatha, IAS of the concurrent charge.

Sri Bharath S, LAS (KN: 2017), Senior Assistant Commissioner. Bhatkal Sub Division, Uttar Kannada District, Karwar is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Gadag District vice Dr.Anandh K, IAS transferred.

Dr. B C Sateesha, IAS, Commissioner for Watershed Development Department, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner. Chamarajanagar District, Chamarajanagar vice Dr.Ravi M.R. IAS transferred

Dr.Ravi M.R. IAS, Deputy Commissioner. Chamarajanagar District, Chamarajanagar is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Mission Director, Sakala Mission, Bengaluru vice Dr. BR Mamatha, IAS transferred.

Sri P N Ravindra, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural District, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner, Youth Empowerment & Sports Department, Bengaluru vice Sri. K Srinivas, IAS transferred Sri Karee Gowda, IAS, Director, Department of Agriculture Marketing Board.

Sri Karee Gowda, IAS, Director, Department of Agriculture Marketing Board. Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Joint Director (Administration), Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru relieving 1Dr. BR Mamatha, IAS of the concurrent charge.

Dr. K Harish Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada District, Karwar is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner, Employment and Training in the downgraded post vice Dr. K V Thrilok Chandra, IAS, transferred.

Sri. K N Ramesh, IAS, Director of Tourism, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Chikkamagaluru District, Chikkamagaluru vice Dr. Bagadi Gautham, IAS transferred.

Sri. Patil Yalagouda Shivanagouda, LAS, Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner. Tumakuru District. Tumakuru vice Dr. Rakesh Kumar, IAS transferred

Sri. K Srinivas, IAS, Commissioner, Youth Empowerment & Sports Department, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural District vice Sri. P.N.Ravindra, IAS transferred.

Smt. C Satyabhama IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kolar District, Kolar is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, Bengaluru, vice Dr. V Ram Prasath Manohar, IAS transferred.

Smt. Zehera Naseem, IAS, Additional Regional Commissioner, office of the Regional Commissioner, Kalaburagi Division, Kalaburagi is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Bidur District vice Sri. Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar. IAS transferred.

Sri. Vijay Mahantesh B.Danammanavar, IAS, OSD to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Davanagere District vice Smt. Padma Basavantappa, KAS transferred.

Sri. Govinda Reddy, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Zilla Panchayat, Vijayapura District is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Vijayapura District, Vijayapura vice Sri. Lakshmikanth Reddy G, IAS transferred.

Smt. Bharathi.D, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Hassan District is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Director, Department of Agriculture Marketing Board, Bengaluru vice Sri Karee Gowda. IAS transferred.

Sri Prabhuling Kavalikatti, 1AS, Director (Human Resources) Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director. The Hutti Gold Mines Company Ltd.. vice Smt. Salma K Fahim, IAS transferred.

Sri. Gangadharaswamy G.M, IAS, Director Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Tumakuru District relieving Dr. Rakesh Kumar K. IAS of the concurrent charge.

Sri. Nagendraprasad K, IAS, Private Secretary to Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Chikkaballapura District vice Sri. Shivashankar P, RDPR Services transferred.

Sri. Kumara, IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chikkamagalur District. Chikkamagalur is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada District, Mangaluru vice Dr. Selvamani R. IAS transferred.

Sri. Sangappa, IAS, Director, Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Bengaluru Urban District, Bengaluru vice Sri. Shivaramegowda, RDPR services transferred.

Sri. Paramesh, RDPR services, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru District, Mysuru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat. Hassan District, Hassan vice Smt. Bharathi.D. IAS transferred.