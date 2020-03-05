Karnataka govt should adopt sector-based approach to ease of doing business reforms: Pahle India Foundation

Leading policy think-tank Pahle India Foundation (PIF) has shared a report with top Karnataka government officials, including Mr. Venkat Sai, Assistant Commissioner of Excise, which suggests the government look at inter-linkages between industry sectors while recommending policies for ease of doing business in the state.

The report, which was presented at a closed-door meeting held in Bangalore between government officials and industry representatives, urges the Karnataka government to carry out certain reforms, particularly in the Excise rules, to facilitate ease of doing business. These recommendations come at a very opportune time as the World Bank has included Bengaluru as the fourth city for working out India’s Rank in the Ease of Doing Business Index.

Mr. Venkat Sai, Assistant Commissioner of Excise, welcomed this extensive discussion session and encouraged more such discussions with different industry stakeholders. He further pledged help to all stakeholders in case they needed any further assistance.

The PIF report titled “An Integrated Value Chain Approach to Ease of Doing Business: A Case Study of Sugar, Alco-Bev, and Tourism” makes crucial policy recommendations for three key inter-linked industry sectors of Karnataka – Sugar, Alco-Bev and Tourism. The report points out that these industries have important forward and backward linkages – while Sugar is an input sector for Alco-bev, Tourism is the output sector.

These industries together contribute significantly to Karnataka’s revenue earnings and employment numbers, but face problems in terms of ease of doing business, which impacts the entire value chain.

The Alco-bev industry alone is the highest contributor to Karnataka’s Excise collections. As per budget estimates, the total excise revenue generated by the Alco-bev industry in Karnataka is 2018-19 is Rs 1.4 lakh crores. However, close to 44 procedures and approvals are necessary for production and movement of alcohol in the state.

Speaking about the problems faced by the Alco-bev industry, Mr. Amit Roy, Thinktanc, Partner, said, “The Alco -bev industry needs urgent policy support for uplifting it like other industries in the state because it is the biggest revenue contributor to the exchequer. It is also important to sensitise law enforcement officials and Police about their approach towards the industry and ensure changes in the State’s policy to address the deterrents to improvement in ease-of-doing business for the sector.”

Similarly, Karnataka’s sugar industry is under immense stress due to over-regulation. Karnataka is the third largest sugarcane producer in India, and second highest recovery. Even Tourism industry is subjected to numerous licences and approvals.

“In the report we have established that even a small positive change in policy can have a domino effect on the entire value chain across all the three sectors with direct value addition to the employment and GSDP.” says Ms Nirupama Soundararajan, Senior Fellow & Head of Research at Pahle India Foundation and one of the co-authors of the report.