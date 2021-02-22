Karnataka first state to vaccinate over 1 lakh people with second dose

It is commendable that a very neat hall has been renovated, led by the EO, to set up a function to build a well equipped hall. However, the holistic development of the taluk requires much effort. Lawmaker LN Narayanaswamy said the strategy of administration should be sharpened.

He inaugurated the hall of the city’s Taluk Panchayat office in a new design. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Basava, Buddha wishes to get the privileges of government. In the past, the alliance government has received a lot of taluk road development work. The current government grants are being held up for further development work. The current government grants are being held up for further development work. This has led to the development of taluk.

This has led to the development of taluk. When the District Collector, R Ashok, was present at the village-level event, our taluk should already be declared a drought-hit area. Drinking water should not be a problem for every village. The government has raised Rs. He said the money was requested to be sanctioned for drinking water.

Former MP C. Narayanaswamy speaks and says that the tapam should be abolished. It does not come in the Constitution to abolish the temp.

C. Jagannath, Vice President of Backward Classes of the KPCC, Mr. Chetan Gowda, Chairman of the District Promotion Committee, KC Manjunath, MP, Ananthakumarichinnappa, Radhammamuniraj, Block Congress President C.Prasannakumar, General Secretary SPMuniraj, President R. Munegauda, ​​Thapam Chairperson Shashikala Anand, Thapam Social Justice Committee Chairman Munnegowda, members Karahalli Srinivas, Somattanahalli Manjunath, Dinnur Venkatesh, Nandini, Usharani, Shailaja Manoogadhanahalli , Gopal, C. Muniraju, Venugopal, Deepti, Manjula Manjunath, PDOs, and others.