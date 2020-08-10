Karnataka demands Rs 4,000 cr for flood relief in videoconferencing with PM Modi

Bengaluru: Tormented by heavy rains and floods, the state government has kept forth a request for Rs 4,000 cr package for the state to take up rehabilitation, reconstruction work.

In an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via videoconferencing, on Monday, August 10, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok briefed the PM about the grim situation existing in various places across the state due to the havoc unleashed by heavy rains, floods and landslides.

They informed that 56 taluks in the state are reeling under floor and at least 885 villages in the state have been affected by floods.

As many as 3,000 houses and 80,000 hectare agricultural land have been destroyed this year, while 3,500 kms of road have been lost. The ministers also spoke about sea erosion that is affecting the coastal belt of Karnataka.

Citing all this, the state kept forth a request to release a package of Rs 4,000 cr.

R Ashok said that the amount has been asked keeping in mind the possibilities of rains intensifying in coming days.

He said that ‘Kalaji Bhavan’ will be built in ten districts that are worst affected by rains and flood. In these centres, he said, medical care, library, separate accommodation for men and woman can be provided.