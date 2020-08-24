Karnataka Congress leaders urge Gandhis to lead the party; Moily calls for a change

Bengaluru

Three senior Congress leaders from the state i.e. former CM Siddaramaiah, Mallikharjun Kharge and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar urged the Sonia Gandhi to reconsider her decision to quit the post of national president of the Indian National Congress. They stated that the Gandhi family’s leadership is crucial at this stage.

In a series of tweets, Kharge and Siddaramaiah highlighted the sacrifices made by the Gandhi family for the cause of the country. They urged Sonia Gandhi to reconsider her decision.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar urged the party members from talking about the leadership issue in the public domain. He tweeted that the entire Congress party in Karnataka stands by the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family. Mrs. Gandhi has led Congress during times of crisis and saved our party. Anything that has to be discussed must be done so in the party forum and not in the media.

However, another senior leader from the state Veerappa M Moily, a former CM has reportedly signed a letter written by the senior leaders to Sonia Gandhi seeking an overhaul of the party.