STATESTOP NEWS

Karnataka coast surveillance to become stronger

IBC News Bureau March 17, 2020
0 45 Less than a minute

Mangaluru

To boost the Coast Guard’s (CG) surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities on the country’s west coast in Karnataka State, CG Dornier 761 was made to undertake operational sorties for surveillance of coast of Karnataka and seawards up to 200 Nm from 13 – 16 Mar 2020.

The Air Enclave at New Mangalore would improve the CG’s performance in its surveillance and reconnaissance roles off the coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands including uninhabited islands. The Coast Guard District Karnataka informed that the Squadron will operate the indigenous HAL built Maritime Surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 Short Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft from New Mangalore Airport. The Dornier aircraft is fitted with ‘state-of-the-art’ sensors and equipment which include Advanced Surveillance Radar, Electronic Sensors and networking features that would enhance Maritime Domain Awareness of Indian Coast Guard and be a force multiplier during Search and Rescue Operations.

The dedicated aerial surveillance from CG Air Enclave New Mangalore would enhance and meet the long-felt need for air surveillance of the EEZ, as well as SAR and Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) humanitarian missions in the State and waters adjoining the coast of Karnataka. It will also ensure prompt air-sea coordinated patrol.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 17, 2020
31

Puneeth celebrates simple 45th birthday, thanked his fans

March 17, 2020
37

Many parents delay talking about inappropriate touching with their kids: Study

March 17, 2020
362

H5N1 outbreak reported in Dakshin Karnataka

March 17, 2020
30

Teen found hanging inside house

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker