Karnataka co-op bank says it lent Rs 1,544 crore

Sri Gururaghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamita said 65% of its total deposits had been given away as loans. The Bengaluru-based co-operative bank in Basavanagudi was in the news recently after Reserve Bank of India imposed curbs on cash withdrawals.

According to data published on the bank’s website, as on February 20, its loans stood at Rs 1,544 crore and total deposits were Rs 2,356 crore. The bank’s share capital was Rs 75 crore and investments, including bank and government securities, were Rs 811 crore. Its assets were worth Rs 30 crore.

However, the bank did not reveal details of its non-performing assets. The properties that were provided as securities were worth Rs 1,680 crore.

As a revival measure, the bank wants to convert 20% of its deposits as share capital which cannot be withdrawn for the next three years.

While it is said many customers have not agreed to the proposal, the bank said on its website that Rs 1.4 crore was collected by conversion of shares. Further, the bank said it is expecting liquidity to improve with a fresh inflow of Rs 700 crore by March 31. “We have liquid funds of Rs. 900 crores in Bank accounts and Government securities,” it said.

An official said a 10-member committee has been formed to recover loans and it has been set a target to meet at least five borrowers every day. Another committee has been formed to meet high-value depositors and converting a part of their deposits into share capital. Bank CEO Sathosh Kumar A did not respond to calls and messages.