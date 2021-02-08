Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s conundrum over Lingayat reservation

BENGALURU

Over the previous three months, chief minister BS Yediyurappa has gotten himself entangled in a reservation subject, and he now faces rising strain from inside and outdoors the federal government.

It began when he introduced a separate growth company for Lingayats and later prompt that the state authorities was contemplating to incorporate the group’s Panchamasali sect within the reservation class. Quota is a posh subject that always results in courts, and the central and state governments usually keep away from elevating expectations. Yediyurappa flirted with the thought, however quickly realised that it will be extraordinarily troublesome to fulfil any such promise. His detractors in and outdoors BJP then noticed a chance to push him on the backfoot and demanded that he make clear his stand.

On Friday, senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, a Lingayat and an ardent Yediyurappa critic, raised the subject within the meeting. Yediyurappa replied that he didn’t have powers to resolve on reservation because it got here underneath the Centre’s ambit. The assertion angered Lingayat seers and legislators and hours later, he backtracked. “Lack of judgement by the chief minister led to this debacle. In his attempt to dismiss off Yatnal, he made a rash statement that caused a ripple effect,” mentioned a cupboard member.

Lingayat mutts of the Panchamasali sect had reportedly suggested Yediyurappa to have a proper dialogue throughout the authorities and ship a message to the group that he was attempting to get them justice. He apparently forgot about it amid Covid issues and different commitments.

After the feedback within the meeting on Friday, Yediyurappa consulted Lingayat ministers and issued an announcement that he was referring the Panchamasali Lingayats’ demand for 2A class reservation to the state backward courses fee.

Lingayat MLAs plan to ramp up strain on him throughout a group rally that’s being deliberate for February 10. “We will definitely make our stand clear at the rally and demand justice for the community that has always backed Yediyurappa,” mentioned an MLA.

The MLA claimed that RSS supported the reservation demand, however an RSS functionary denied this. “It is unrealistic to provide reservation to one of the largest communities in the state. The community is fairly wealthy and holds considerable land,” the functionary mentioned. The central BJP management had reportedly warned Yediyurappa in opposition to making any assurances.

Yediyurappa has despatched ministers Murugesh Nirani and CC Patil to assuage the Panchamasali sect, which took out a padayatra for quota not too long ago. Nirani and Patil are more likely to meet Ok Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman of the backward courses fee, subsequent week as a part of injury management. “We will have to wait it out as the procedure is clear that any reservation demand must be routed through the commission,” Patil mentioned.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad mentioned: “We still believe that Yediyurappa will get us justice.”