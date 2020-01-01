Karnataka cities fail to make it to top 100

Bengaluru

The central government on Tuesday carried Swachh survey of the top 100 cleanest cities in the country, but shockingly, not one Karnataka city made the list.

The survey which is called the Swachh Survekshan League 2020 was introduced to sustain the on-ground performance of cities along with continuous monitoring of service level performance when it comes to cleanliness.

The survey covered 4203 cities across India and was conducted in three quarters, April-June, July-September and October-December 2019. On Monday, the results of the first two quarters were announced by Hardeep S Puri of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In Karnataka among all the cities, Mysuru, Tumakuru secured first and second place in the first and second quarter.

However, Indore was reported to have topped the list fourth time in a row as the cleanest city in India.

Surat grabbed the third position in the first quarter Navi Mumbai took the same position in the second quarter.

The fifth edition of the SS league 2020 will be conducted from Jan 4 to Jan 21 across India as per the statement by the Ministry.

Puri declared that the focus of the fifth edition will be on sanitation involving wastewater treatment and reuse and faecal sludge management.