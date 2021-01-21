Karnataka Cabinet reshuffled; portfolios given to 7 inductees

Bengaluru

Over a week after expanding his 17-month-old Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle and also allocated portfolios to seven new Ministers.

Yediyurappa divested JC Madhuswamy of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation and allocated him Medical Education, Kannada, and Culture Departments.

Health Minister K Sudhakar was relieved of Medical Education in just three months, who was given Health portfolio by taking it away from incumbent Social Welfare Minister B Sreeramulu.

Madhuswamy is a key member of the Yediyurappa camp, who put up strong defence of the state government in the state legislature.

Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Department has been given to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as additional charge.

The Forest Department has been taken back from S Anand Singh, who has been given Tourism Department in addition to Environment and Ecology.

CC Patil, earlier incharge of Mines and Geology, has now been given Small Scale Industries and Information and Public Relations Departments.

Leader of the House in Legislative Council, Kota Srinivas Poojari, has been relieved of Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Department and given Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Haj and Wakf Department has been taken back from Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, while Labour Minister A. Shivaram Hebbar has been divested of the Sugar Department.

K Gopalaiah has been divested of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department and made incharge of Horticulture and Sugar Departments.

KC Narayana Gowda has been given Youth Empowerment, Sports, Haj and Wakf Departments, but divested of Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture Departments.

The Chief Minister has kept the Departments of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Bangalore Development, Energy, Intelligence, Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics, Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios with himself.