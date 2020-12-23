Karnataka BJP starts work on zilla, taluk level panchayat elections

Bengaluru

The state BJP is on a mission mode to spread its footprint across the state. While the elections to Gram Panchayats are yet to be over, the party is already gearing up for Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Taluk Panchayat (TP) elections, which are due only in April.

The party top brass has instructed its cadre to win these grassroots polls, which will lay the ground for winning Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. At the BJP executive committee meeting, which is to be held in the first week of January, party leaders are expected to brainstorm on these elections.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel is said to be stressing on the party adopting the same strategy that was deployed for Gram Panchayat polls.

Sources said that party workers at the booth level have already started an ‘unofficial campaign’ by visiting houses in villages. “The idea is to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, which will eventually help us win bigger elections too,” a party leader said.

“The tactics used for the Gram Panchayat polls are expected to pay off as over one lakh party workers were given the responsibility of driving the party to victory. To pull the rural masses to the party, we will organise meetings at the district level and ensure that elected representatives take part in them. Workers have been told to talk to people about the programmes introduced by the central and state BJP governments,” the leader added.

It is learnt that the same six teams of senior leaders who had worked for the Gram Panchayat polls will tour across the state, organise workers and prepare them for the upcoming elections. It is also said that the party has decided to give the responsibility of working for the elections to those who win the Gram Panchayat polls.