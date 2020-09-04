Karnataka Assembly expected with over 10 bills to be tabled

Bengaluru: The monsoon session of the Karnataka Assembly is set to be held from September 21 to 30 and legislators expect a packed and chaotic session with the ruling BJP expected to table over 10 bills for consideration.

Among the bills that the BJP is considering tabling are the Kannada University Bill, Prohibition of Beggary Bill, Land Reforms Bill, APMC Reforms Bill, Electricity Reforms Bill among others are on the cards.

Sources in the Congress said that the party approached the Speaker to extend the session to 14 days in order to give the Assembly time to discuss important bills but the session is set to go ahead according to the nine-day schedule drawn up.

The Congress led by Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will raise the issue of a fair probe into the violence reported in eastern Bengaluru in August. “I urge the government that the inquiry has to happen as soon as possible. It should be fair and the guilty should be punished,” Siddaramaiah said.

Retired judge Justice H S Kempanna has been appointed as the “Claims Commissioner” to assess the damage caused during the violence and to recover the costs from the culprits.

The Congress has called for the monsoon session to be restricted to discussion on important matters including the COVID-19 crisis in the state. The party has asked for reforms to be pushed to a later date.

The Assembly is expected to be curtailed on day 1 as per protocol of adjournment due to the death of Sira MLA Satyanarayana.

The BJP communicated to the Opposition that 28 bills could be tabled including ordinances. A source close to JC Madhuswamy, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said that some of the bills tabled are from the Congress’ tenure and will not require much deliberation.

BJP leaders including Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar have called for bringing back the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Bill.

The ban on cow slaughter in the state is as per the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation, 1964. The act bans the slaughter and sale of cows, calves and she-buffaloes and in 2010, the then BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa attempted to widen the scope of the act. Even though it was passed in the Assembly, it did not gain the governor’s assent and was later revoked by the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah in 2013.