Karnataka Arts College’s heritage clock restored by SWR

The building currently housing the college of the Karnataka Art College in Dharwad was once the central office of the Southern Mahratta Railway (SMR), and consequently, it reaffirms the city’s tryst with the city’s colonial legacy and cultural heritage. However, a clock tower of the building sustained damage over the years. However, the South Western Railway (SWR), Hubli division has fixed the damaged tower, thereby restoring a piece of Dharwad’s history.

A statement released to the press jointly by SWR additional general manager PK Mishra, Roopa Shrinivasan and other senior officials, indicates that a team of experts visited the college in June, when they were informed about the clock tower having been in a state of disrepair for the past decade. The railway officials subsequently got in touch with the HMT Watch Factory in Bengaluru to see if the technicians there could repair the clock, but it turned out to be a dead end. After the Karnatak University registrar submitted an official request seeking its restoration, a SWR team headed by P Ravi Kumar and Niraj Jain, chief works manager, took it up as a challenge, and successfully repaired the clock.

When the team visited Karnataka College, Dharwad to assess the condition of the clock, the members identified those parts that were either defective, broken or missing. While those components in need of repair were fixed using techniques such as gas welding, arc welding, et al, parts such as counterweights, pins and arms that were missing were manufactured at the workshop.