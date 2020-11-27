Karnataka All Set To Ban Cow Slaughter With New Bill

Bengaluru

The BJP government in Karnataka is all set to introduce a bill against cow slaughter during the upcoming legislative session after the issue was discussed today at a cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru.

“There was discussion in the cabinet today. In the coming Assembly session the bill will be tabled…I will tell you about the provisions after the bill comes into effect,” Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan told the media today. “After the government came in, we had promised – goh mata is our mother, they should not be slaughtered. The bill will 100% be introduced this coming session,” Mr. Chavan said.

The details of the bill, he said, were still being worked out and that discussions were still on. “I will go to Gujarat and UP to see what they do. This is a big thing – it is protection of goh mata. The bill will come and it will be different and good and beautiful.”