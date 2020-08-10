Karnataka 2020 SSLC results: 71.8 pc students pass, six score 100 pc

Bengaluru: Announcing the results of the 2020 SSLC 10th examinations, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that 71.80 per cent of the students who appeared for the exams have passed. This is a drop of 1.9 per cent compared to last years’ 73.70 per cent.

Chikkaballapur district stands first in the state while Yadagiri stands last.

This year, six students secured a perfect 100 per cent in the examinations by scoring the maximum marks in all subjects, getting a score of 625/625. Last year, only two students secured a perfect 100 per cent.

The six students are Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde from Sirsi, Chirayu from Bengaluru, Nikhilesh Murali from Bengaluru, Dheeraj Reddy MP from Mandya, Anush from Dakshina Kannada, and Tanmayi from Chikkamagaluru.

Students will be able to check their results on the KSEEB’s official website karresults.nic.in.

Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-evaluation. Those students who have failed in any subject can apply for supplementary exams, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

Grading System

This year, the department has introduced grading system as against ranking system. The grading system of the Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2020 is: 563-625 marks: 90-100 % : A+ grade; 500-562 marks: 80-90 % : A grade; 438-499 marks: 70-80 % : B+ grade; 375-437 marks: 60-70 % : B grade; 313-374 marks: 50-60 % : C+ grade; 219-312 marks: 35-50 % : C grade.

Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 were held from June 25 to July 4. The exams had been initially scheduled from March 27 to April 9, but got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.