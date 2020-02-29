Karna will be there in Kirik Party 2, but no Sanvi

A recent announcement from Rakshit Shetty about the making of Kirik Party 2, has brought cheers to his fans. “I had no certain plans of KP2 until now, but I certainly got a perfect plot now… #KirikParties will come back on screen and it will be such a fight…,” read a tweet by Rakshit.

He said, “Thanks to Velu, I have a good plot to take off KP2. I will work on the project once I am done with Punyakoti and Richie.”

One of the rumors circulating about the movie is that Rakshit and Rashmika Mandanna will be reunited on screen.

But, it is certain that Rashmika will not be seen in Kirik Party 2. “The question is inappropriate to be asked because it is a known factor that Sanvi character had an end in Kirik Party itself,” says Rakshit.

The question here is whether ‘Karna’ character will revive and appear in the second part of the Kirk Party. The story of the second part of the film is ready in concept form. But, there is still time for the cinema to be ready. Rishabh Shetty should complete the film, Rudraprayaga, Rakshit has to finish Punyakoti. Later the film will take up, says the source.

“The second part of Kirk’s story is likely to revolve around college. It also contains elements that connect with the college that Karna and his friends read. The same technicians who worked on the previous film will be in the new film. However, some of the characters can be changed,” said sources.

It is 100% sure that the film will be directed by Rishab Shetty. But it isn’t decided about the heroine who is pairing opposite to Karna.

The actor, who is currently shooting for director Kiranraj’s 777 Charlie, is also working on the script for his next projects.

“This was the last day in Kodai. After ten days of writing PunyaKoti and brainstorming for Richie, none of us wanted to leave that place. It was a break after three years. I wish I had 10 more days there,” he says.

Without wasting time, the actor will be packing his bags to resume shoot for 777 Charlie, which will be done in Gujurat, Rajasthan and Punjab in a 15-day schedule.