Karisma, Amrita & Manish Malhotra welcome Bebo on Instagram

After months and years of will she, won’t she, Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally joined Instagram. The account received its official blue tick today with Bebo’s followers soaring over 509K. The ‘Good Newwz’ actress also shared her first two posts on the gram and Bebo undoubtedly looks super smart in her all-black athleisure wear. Kareena’s Instagram debut obviously received a whole lot of reactions on social media and the first few were from her closest friends.

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor was over the moon and quite excited as she shared her photo on her personal IG and wrote, “Brace yourselves @instagram She’s here ! @kareenakapoorkhan Welcome to the gram bebo.” Kareena’s closest friend Amrita also welcomed her on the gram and wrote, “You did say ‘Never say Never’!Ha! About time !!! Welcome my gorgeous bestie @kareenakapoorkhan to being social on social media ! #bebo #urwelcome #sheshere.”

Designer Manish Malhotra was not too far behind as he shared her photo on his Instagram Story, tagger her and wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan on Instagram,” with multiple hearts.

Kareena’s fans, too, could not contain their excitement as they flooded the comments section with heart emojis.