Karan Johar’s domestic help test positive for COVID-19

Karan Johar on Monday took to his social media handles to reveal that two members of his household staff were tested positive for coronavirus. The filmmaker, who turned a year older today, also stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was immediately informed of the situation and appropriate measures were taken.

“The rest of us in the family and staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us,” read Karan’s statement.

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we are sure they will be fit very soon. These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe,” the statement further read.