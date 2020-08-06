Karabuu Telugu song released, Kannada version crosses 100M views

Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru is back in news, with the Telugu version of the Karabuu song which released on Thursday on Anand Audio YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Kannada version Karabuu song has crossed 100M views. Pogaru is a commercial entertainer that features Rashmika as the female lead and the film is going to be a bilingual in Kannada and Telugu.

While the Kannada version of the Karabuu song has been written and sung by music director Chandan Shetty, the Telugu version has been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar, who has written the lyrics for more than 125 films in Telugu. The Telugu version has been sung by Anurag Singh, who is known for his track, Ramuloo Ramulaa, from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Meanwhile, the Pogaru team, led by director Nanda Kishore and producer BK Gangadhar, has completed the post-production work and is left with two songs to complete. The makers are planning to resume shooting from August 15, and preparations are in full swing.

Along with Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika, the cast also comprises Dhananjay, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap. The film will also feature international bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder in the climax sequences.

Pogaru has V Harikrishna and Chandan Shetty composing the background score. Vijay Milton is handling the camera.