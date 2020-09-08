Kannada film artistes association condemn moral policing of SamyukthaHegde

An organization of Kannada film artistes on Wednesday issued a statement in support of actor SamyukthaHegde, who was subjected to moral policing by Congress functionary Kavitha Reddy last week in Bengaluru. Led by its president, filmmaker KavithaLankesh and Founder and Secretary actor Chetan, the Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) said, “In light of the unfortunate incident against Kannada film actor SamyukthaHegde in a Bengaluru park on September 4, the conscientious members of FIRE condemn such moral policing on the basis of attire against a fellow industry member, as we would, such inappropriate treatment against a citizen of any gender.”

They added, “FIRE holds that Constitutional freedoms must be maintained for all residents of our state and nation, and any ‘transgressions’ must be held accountable only through a defined legal course and not mob action or violence of any sort.”

The actor had broadcasted the altercation on Instagram live which took place at the Agara Lake on Friday evening. The actor was heckled by Kavitha for wearing a sports bra in a public place as she and her friends had gone there to workout with their hula hoops. As part of the altercation, Kavitha had allegedly shamed the actor for “public indecency” and reportedly accused her of consuming drugs. After facing much flak on social media, Kavitha on Sunday issued an apology after initially claiming that she was being wrongly blamed.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kavitha on Saturday morning at the HSR Layout Police Station based on a complaint by the actor.

As part of the same statement, FIRE said that they are also disappointed with the media coverage of the recent drug bust case where multiple Kannada film actors are facing a probe. They called for responsible and sensitive coverage in the coming days which should be “devoid of mudslinging and personal attacks.”

They also said that they are hopeful that attempts of moral policing and assault on women will be punished by law.

As part of the ongoing Sandalwood drugs bust case coverage, many regional TV channels have gone on to analyse the actors’ personal lives.