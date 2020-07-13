ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

‘Kannad Gottilla’ to be dubbed and released in 4 languages

IBC Office July 13, 2020
0 27 Less than a minute

Former RJ Mayuraa Raghavendra’s directorial debut, Kannad Gothilla, which has received good response on Amazon Prime, will now be dubbed and released in four other languages. “The film witnessed positive reviews on streaming platform. After this success, Sanjay Lalwani Productions has bought the dubbing rights for the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi,” says the director.

The thriller has been produced by RamaRathana Productions owned by Kumara Kanteerava and stars Hariprriya in the lead role, along with Sudha Rani and Sihi Kahi Chandri in prominent roles. “I least expected that a subject like the one I have explored in Kannad Gothilla can be dubbed in any other language, and I was quite surprised when the production house felt that the story had the potential to be told in other languages too.

They have taken the rights for theatrical as well as OTT release, and it is for them to see which platform they want to go with. However, I am glad that this first film of mine will reach out to many audiences,” says Mayur. The film’s music was composed by Nakul Abhyankar while Giridhar Diwan worked as the DOP.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

July 13, 2020
23

Mercedes-Benz India enhances digital play with introduction of new elements

July 13, 2020
33

Reliance Industries market cap zooms past Rs 12 lakh crore mark

July 13, 2020
24

Glenmark Pharma cuts price of COVID-19 drug by 27 pc to Rs 75/tablet

July 13, 2020
25

Indian GDP to contract 7.5 pc if COVID vaccine is delayed, 4 pc in base case: Report

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker