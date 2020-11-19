Kangana Ranaut resumes shooting for the last schedule of Thalaivi

Hoping to wrap up the last schedule of AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut is set to resume shooting in Hyderabad today. “We will be shooting the climax sequence along with the other portions of the film,” confirms producer Shailesh R Singh, who further explains that the crew will be filming a crowd sequence with Kangana Ranaut in attendance. “Kangana will start shooting from today until December 10. Since things are more relaxed now we can pull off this crucial scene.”

Ranaut has undergone physical transformation to do justice to the role of J Jayalalithaa, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in the upcoming biopic. “She has lived with this role for around one-and-a-half years and easily slips into the character even when we shoot after long intervals,” says Singh of the Queen actor who had wrapped up crucial scenes at the Ramakrishna Cine Studios in Hyderabad in October.

Hoping to release the film in theatres by 2021, Singh asserts that they are looking for a date before March 31. “We want to release the film by the first quarter of 2021. Theatres have opened and the cases have dropped in Mumbai. So, by December, we will have a date,” says Singh.