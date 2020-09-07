Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus category security by Centre

Kangana Ranaut is being provided Y security by center, after her father on Sunday asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for her in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The actress took to Twitter to thank Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote: “thank you for protecting my honour and self-respect. [sic]”

“Kangana Ranaut’s father has given in writing asking for police protection. I also spoke to her sister yesterday. The Director-General of Police has been directed in this regard and she will be provided security here. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9,” Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Kangana Ranaut’s war of words took a fresh turn when the actress stated that Raut doesn’t represent entire Maharashtra. She further announced that she will return to Mumbai on September 9.

Kangana accused Raut of “empowering those who exploit women” in the country in her video, posted on social media.

“Sanjay Raut ji, you called me ‘h*******r.’ It shows your mindset…If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I will come to Mumbai on September 9, [sic]” Ranaut said in the video.

“Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country’s soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same, [sic]” she added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut refused to apologise to Kangana and said that the actress should apologise to Maharashtra.