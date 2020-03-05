Kangana puts on 10 kilos for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has not only learnt Tamil and Bharathanatyam for her role as J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi, but has also gained 10 kilos to play the former actress and CM of Tamil Nadu. Now, we have learnt from the actress herself that she’s put an additional 10 kilos for the film.

In a video, posted by the Instagram page of Kangana’s team, the actress introduces her trainer Yogesh and says, “Hello everyone! We are resuming our workout after Thalaivi and ye hain mere trainer Yogesh.” She then asks him to take a guess how many kilos she has put on. “My guess is 10, I used to be 52,” she says, and Yogesh says, “not less than 15.” And when Kangana weighs herself, the scale shows 70.3 kg — an addition of almost 18 kg.

A source says, “She has to put on a total of 20 kilos to play the role to perfection. But what’s interesting is that she has to lose all of that in two months to start work on her other two films – Tejas and Dhaakad. While she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the former, the latter is a high-octane action film.”

Meanwhile, the team of Thalaivi is working round the clock to ensure the film releases as scheduled in June this year.